Coronavirus: Indonesian President vows to use all powers to tackle health, economic woes

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday (March 20) he would use "all state power" to tackle the health and economic problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities launched rapid testing for Covid-19 on Friday in areas where there have been cases of the virus, Mr Joko told reporters.

Policymakers have also been trying to shore up the economy as the rupiah currency falls to levels not seen since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

Indonesia on Friday confirmed 60 new coronavirus infections and 32 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 369, said a health ministry official.

Meantime, the head of the country’s Red Cross told Reuters that Indonesia is likely to have a far higher number of coronavirus cases than it has reported due to low levels of testing and needs to consider tougher measures like lockdowns

The world’s fourth-most populous country has gone from zero reported cases to 309 in less than three weeks and the death toll has hit 25, higher than any other South-east Asian country.

But there was a strong prospect that the cases were still being underestimated, said Mr Jusuf Kalla, a former two-term vice-president of Indonesia and chairman of the country’s Red Cross.

“If the tests are low, then the cases are low,” said Mr Kalla, adding that the true number of cases should be revealed once Indonesia gets more test results from laboratories to step up testing.

