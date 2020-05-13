Coronavirus: Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in infections with 689 new cases

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 689 new cases, taking the total in the South-east Asian country to 15,438, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 21 new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the total to 1,028, while 3,287 have recovered. He added that more than 33,000 patients are suspected to be carrying acute respiratory illnesses for which there is no clinical explanation other than the new coronavirus, he added.

Over 123,570 people have been tested, he added.

 
 
 
 

