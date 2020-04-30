Coronavirus: Indonesia enhances health protocols at borders amid mass return of its workers from abroad

JAKARTA - Indonesia is ramping up health protocols at key borders to deal with its returning migrant workforce amid the Covid-19 crisis, as thousands of Indonesian workers are on their way home.

To illustrate the magnitude of this homecoming, foreign minister Retno Marsudi said that as many as 68,614 Indonesians have arrived from Malaysia alone, by sea, land and air, between March 18 and April 29. She also said that since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, Indonesia has seen 11,864 cruise ship crew members returning from 17 foreign countries, while another 2,339 are expected to follow suit.

In addition to these, 1,381 other Indonesian migrant workers of various professions from many parts of the world have also returned home, Ms Retno added, and about 33,000 others are expected to have their employment contracts expire within the next three months.

Ms Retno said the government discussed this inflow of Indonesian migrant workers at a meeting on Wednesday (April 29) and decided on policies to mitigate the possible risk of importing Covid-19 cases.

"First we need to make sure all incoming Indonesians comply with the mandatory health protocols, especially at the point of arrival in Indonesia, and we try to do the same at the point of departure," Ms Retno said in a virtual press conference on Thursday morning.

She was joined by Tito Karnavian, domestic affairs minister, and Prof Wiku Adisasmito, head of the expert team at Indonesia's Covid-19 task force. The latest efforts to tackle the spread of the virus were disclosed.

The government has designated Jakarta, Bali, Makassar and Medan as entry points for Indonesians returning home by air, while Batam, Tanjung Priok, Benoa, Dumai and Tanjung Balai Karimun are the entry points for those returning home by sea.

"At each entry point, there will be dedicated quarantine facilities for those who have symptoms. We also (have) dedicated transit facilities for incoming migrant workers before they go back to their homes in various areas in Indonesia," Ms Retno added.

Returning Indonesians who do not have symptoms will, nonetheless, be strongly encouraged to self-isolate at home for 14 days. Local governments down to village level are mobilising to ensure all isolation measures are complied with, Ms Retno said.

The foreign minister explained that those who do not have separate rooms at home will be referred to centralised isolation facilities.

As of Wednesday (April 29), Indonesia had more than 9,700 confirmed Covid-19 cases and had suffered 784 deaths, the highest recorded number of coronavirus fatalities in Southeast Asia.