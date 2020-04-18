Coronavirus: In a first for Malaysia, couple exchanges wedding vows in virtual ceremony

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The ongoing movement restrictions in Malaysia has not deterred a couple from tying the knot.

Newlyweds Muhammad Don Haadi Don Putra and Nahdatul Aishah Mohd Sharif became the first local couple to go through the akad nikah - or marriage solemnisation - ceremony via online video conferencing on Saturday (April 18).

Malaysia's de facto Islamic Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who was at the bride's home, said the wedding ceremony took place online following guidelines provided by the authorities.

"It is interesting as it only took less than 15 minutes. This effort is in line with the decision by the National Fatwa Council for Religious Affairs in Malaysia to allow the solemnisation ceremony to be conducted online," Datuk Seri Zulkifli said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The country on Saturday entered its 32nd day of themovement control order (MCO), that bans most Malaysians from travelling unless on essential business, and stops people from gathering in groups.

In the video posted on Datuk Seri Zulkifli's Facebook page, the groom Muhammad Don was seated apart from his two family members in the living room of his family.

The bride Aishah was in her family's living room with the minister and her father, whose name was not given.

The couple sat in front of television screens, looking at each other's image via a video conferencing application.

The couple responded to recitation of their marriage vows with the minister as a witness. No details of the happy couple's ages, occupation or locations were given.

Mr Zulkifli congratulated the couple on their wedding.

Malaysia on Saturday recorded 5,305 Covid-19 cases and 88 deaths.

