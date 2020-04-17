Coronavirus: Golfers jailed three days and fined for violating Malaysia's movement curbs

BATU GAJAH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three men who were caught playing golf at a Melaka golf club on Thursday (April 16), thus breaking the government's stay-at-home order, have been sentenced to be jailed for three days and fined RM1,000 (S$326) each.

Low Teck San, 68, Tan Chee Kean, 59, and Eugene Wong Yat Hoe, 37, pleaded guilty after their charges were read out at the Batu Gajah Magistrate's Court here Friday (April 17), the 31st day of the movement control order (MCO).

They were charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations.

In meting out the punishment, Magistrate Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusuf said their actions were disrespectful to the frontliners.

"It seems the three of you are taking the law lightly.

"We were told that all three of you are well educated and should know the law better than those in rural areas," she said.

Under the MCO, only essential workers - from doctors and nurses to food delivery men, from police and army personnel to those working in other services approved by the government - could leave their homes.

Most Malaysians could only leave the house to buy groceries, food at restaurants who only do takeaways, or medicine.

Parveen Sharma Krishnan, who represented the three men, had initially asked for no jail time.

"Not only are they first time offenders, all of them pleaded guilty.

"Low is suffering from glaucoma and has heart problems. He is currently taking care of his wife, who also has a heart condition and his two children, " he said.

"Tan is not working and is currently under the care of his two children while Wong is a teacher who is taking care of his wife and two schoolgoing children.

"Jailing them is not a good solution and might traumatise them," he added.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Fairoz Abd Mutalib, however, said all three men should face jail time as a deterrent to members of the public.

"While we are in the midst of battling Covid-19, these men have violated the law and should be punished accordingly," he said.

All three men will be jailed starting from the day of their arrest.

The court also ordered all items seized to be returned to the men.