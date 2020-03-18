Coronavirus: Dry taps in parts of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor as movement control order sets in

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As a movement control order is enforced following the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, some areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor may face water disruptions following a temporary shut down of four water treatment plants.

The temporary closure follows an incident of odour pollution in Sungai Selangor.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said in a statement that four water treatment plants - SSP1, SSP2, SSP3 and Rantau Panjang - had to stop operations at about 7pm on Tuesday (March 17) after odours were detected in the river.

Air Selangor corporate communication chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said that unscheduled water disruption is expected in the Federal Territory, Shah Alam, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

"We urge consumers to use water responsibly. The contamination incident has been reported to the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) for further action. Luas, Air Selangor and the relevant authorities are investigating and conducting mitigation measures at this moment, " he said.

Mr Abdul Halem noted that Air Selangor would channel information from time to time regarding disrupted areas through its social media platform and official website at www.airselangor.com.