Coronavirus: Cambodia reports 12 new cases, mostly visitors to Malaysia religious event

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, doubling its tally to 24.

Of the new cases, 11 were people who had travelled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Two others who had travelled to the same ceremony tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.

At least 338 of Malaysia's cases have been linked to the religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur between Feb 28 and March 1.

The gathering has also been linked to cases in Singapore and Brunei.