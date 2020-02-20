Coronavirus: Businessman in Malaysia loses S$89,000 to scammer in bid to buy face masks

SIBU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A businessman lost RM266,153 (S$89,000) in a scam when he tried to purchase 20,000 face masks on the Internet.

Sibu police said around 7pm on Wednesday (Feb 19) the 36-year old victim received a call from a friend from Singapore who asked him to find face masks as the Republic had run out of stock due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The victim then wrote on his Facebook account that he was looking for the items. Soon after, a person who identified himself as Heston Seah responded," police said.

Police said that the victim was told by Seah that he was selling the masks at S$14 per box.

Attracted by the offer, he placed an order for 20,000 boxes.

"After making the payment, the victim told his Singaporean friend that the face masks would be sent to his home address," he said on Thursday.

However, after payment was made, his Singaporean friend did not receive the items and Seah had disappeared.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.