Brunei reports no new coronavirus cases, one recovered patient tests positive again

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (XINHUA) - Brunei reported no new cases of the Covid-19 disease on Sunday (April 12), and the country's tally of cases stand at 136 since the first case was detected in the sultanate on March 9.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, one recovered patient who has been discharged from the National Isolation Centre was found to be positive with the coronavirus again.

The patient began to develop symptoms for a second time and tested positive for Covid-19 12 days after his initial release.

In light of this, the ministry has ordered recovered patients to undergo 14-day self-isolation instead of seven-day at home after being discharged and they will also be re-tested for the virus.

Two more patients have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 106.

Brunei has reported one death, according to Worldometers data. At present, there are 29 cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, where two patients are in a critical condition.

The ministry added that 66 individuals were still undergoing quarantine and 2,334 people have completed the quarantine period. Some 9,884 laboratory tests for Covid-19 have been conducted.

