Coronavirus: Bangkok orders shop closures from midnight to 5am

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Bangkok city hall has ordered all restaurants and stores to close from midnight to 5am in its latest move to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Apart from late-night shutdown of businesses, all parks will be permanently closed starting from Thursday (April 2) to April 30, according to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang.

Bangkok has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, with 850 patients as of April 1. Thailand reported 120 more cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,771.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself