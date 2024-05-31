Cops to conduct thorough investigation on alleged assault of disabled driver: Malaysia police

KUALA LUMPUR - A full and thorough investigation into allegations that a disabled e-hailing driver was assaulted by an escort from a prominent individual’s entourage is being conducted, said Malaysia’s top police officer.

“Those involved will be called to Bukit Aman (the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters) to assist with investigations.

“This step will ensure that investigations are conducted thoroughly and that all parties can provide their statements,” said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in a statement on May 31.

“The priority of each investigation is to ensure no perpetrators escape responsibility for their actions. Strict action will be taken without compromise against any officers found guilty.”

“The police are committed to preserving integrity and ensuring appropriate actions are taken to uphold justice and protect the rights of those affected, especially those in the disabled community,” he added.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, had earlier stated on X on May 31 that he does not condone any illegal action or intimidation.

He also urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident, which occurred at the Kuala Lumpur St Regis Hotel.

“I immediately urged the Royal Malaysian Police security escort team to cooperate with investigations,” said Tunku Ismail. “I hope the authorities will take action in accordance with the law and give the victim justice.”

He added that he is aware of a movement to “drag the royal institution by using this incident”.

“But to link the actions of an external security personnel with myself and the entire royal institution is uncalled for,” he said.

On May 28, an e-hailing driver lodged a police report claiming he was assaulted by an escort. However, the driver lodged another report at 9.59pm later that day, stating that the matter had been resolved amicably. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK