Cops in Malaysia seize fentanyl-laced vape cartridges in $10m drug bust

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The police seized 400 vape cartridges filled with fentanyl liquid, 612.12kg of methamphetamine and 6.4kg of Erimin 5 pills.

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KUALA LUMPUR - Some 400 cartridges containing liquid with fentanyl were among an array of drugs seized following raids in Puchong and Cheras.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said the drugs were believed to have been smuggled through the northern states.

“We conducted raids at a workshop in Puchong and a house in Cheras and detained two local men aged 31 and 33.

“We seized 400 vape cartridges filled with fentanyl liquid, 612.12kg of methamphetamine and 6.4kg of Erimin 5 pills.

“All the drugs are worth RM31.57 million (S$10.1 million),” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on April 16.

One of the suspects worked as a transporter and the other as a storekeeper, he said.

“The syndicate has been active since early this year.

“They would supply drugs for the local market by leaving cars filled with drugs at a designated location. The buyer would then take the car and store the drugs before returning the car to the previous location,” he said.

Datuk Hussein said the syndicate used the country as a base to package vape products filled with fentanyl.

“We believe they were testing the market by distributing the vapes to their inner circle and entertainment outlets.

“We have not detected the drug being fully sold in the local market,” he said.

“We managed to prevent this latest attempt to sell the drug (fentanyl), which is said to be worse than heroin and morphine.

“We will hunt the remnants of the syndicate to uncover the extent of their network,” he said.

He also did not rule out the possibility that the fentanyl was smuggled from the “Golden Triangle”.

All the drugs seized in the operation could cater to 3.12 million drug users, he said.

“We also seized assets belonging to the syndicate worth RM432,000, including three vehicles and RM15,000 in cash,” he added.

Both suspects have been remanded until April 19 and 22, respectively. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK