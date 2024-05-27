Cop shot in Ulu Tiram attack discharged from hospital

JOHOR BAHRU - The policeman who was shot and wounded in the May 17 Ulu Tiram police station attack has been discharged from hospital.

Seri Alam district police chief Superintendent Sohaimi Ishak said Constable Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was allowed to return home on May 25.

“He was shot twice, in the shoulder and hip. He has been given medical leave for up to two months, depending on his recovery rate,” Supt Sohaimihe told reporters after the Johor police monthly assembly on May 27.

PC Mohd Hasif, a father of three, will return to his post at the Seri Alam police headquarters once he fully recovers, he added.

Supt Sohaimi said the policeman was also given counselling in the hospital to ease his trauma from the incident, and additional sessions would be arranged if necessary.

Two policemen, PC Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and PC Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, were killed in the attack by a lone assailant, who was also shot dead at the scene.

Five family members of the attacker, including his father and siblings, were subsequently arrested by the police.

On May 24, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the five suspects had been rearrested under Malaysia’s Security Offences (Special Measures) Act. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK