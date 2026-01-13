Malaysia cop filmed slapping motorcyclist at JB petrol kiosk pulled from operations

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU – The policeman caught on video slapping a motorcyclist at a petrol station in Malaysia was on traffic duties to curb illegal racing activities during the incident, says Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

He said preliminary investigations found that the 21-year-old motorcyclist was believed to have attempted to flee during an inspection, which led to the slapping incident.

“The constable involved – a constable aged between 25 and 30 – was on leave at the time but had been recalled to work and assigned to the traffic operation in the area,” he told a press conference on Jan 13 .

Datuk Ab Rahaman said the constable was still on active duty after the incident and had not been instructed to go on temporary leave, in line with existing police procedures.

“However, he has since been removed from operations for the time being,” he added.

According to the police, the victim was detained for checks at the petrol station before being taken to the Johor Bahru North district police headquarters for further inspection of his motorcycle.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a penalty of up to one year’s jail, a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$632) , or both, upon conviction.

Mr Ab Rahaman said the constable involved – who has been in the police force since 2022 – was attached to the Johor Bahru North district police headquarters.

The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred at a petrol station in Taman Perling at about 6.50pm on Jan 11 .

A 33-second video circulating online shows a policeman running towards a motorcyclist and slapping his face. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK