Cooperation between Asean and India must continue: Bloc’s foreign ministers

JAKARTA - Areas of cooperation between Asean and India must continue, given how the country has been an important factor in the continued growth of South-east Asia, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday.

Speaking during a meeting between Asean foreign ministers and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan noted how India is a member of all key forums involving the bloc and its dialogue partners.

This, he noted, includes the East Asia Summit, the Asean Regional Forum and the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus.

“India has been an important factor in the continued growth and stability of our region, and India’s role will be increasingly critical amidst the current ongoing geopolitical uncertainty,” he said.

The meeting with India was the first of more than 10 meetings the Asean foreign ministers had with their external partners on Thursday. Singapore is the current country coordinator for Asean-India ties.

At the 2022 Asean Summit in Cambodia, the bloc formally upgraded its ties with India to a comprehensive strategic partnership to boost trade and investment flows.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that the 2023 focus was to implement this partnership, broaden and deepen key areas of cooperation, and to maintain a positive momentum in the relations.

He added that both Asean and India can strengthen regional connectivity and better utilise renewable, clean and low-carbon energy, as well as work further together to build innovative and well-connected communities.

In her remarks during the meeting, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held up efforts between Asean and India and called for more effort to be invested in food security cooperation, given the growing population of both sides.

She also thanked India for its continued support for the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

The AOIP, an initiative led by Indonesia that was signed in 2019 by Asean leaders at the 34th Asean Summit, lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity, as well as its stance on not taking sides with any major powers competing for influence in the region.

“All of us has the responsibility to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. India and Asean could be a part of this effort. Any minilateral grouping should support this effort,” she said.