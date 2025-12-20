Straitstimes.com header logo

Controversies cloud Malaysian PM Anwar’s new Cabinet line-up

PM Anwar Ibrahim with Hannah Yeoh, Minister in the PM's Department who oversees the Federal Territories portfolio.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim with Ms Hannah Yeoh, who was appointed to head the Federal Territories Ministry.

PHOTO: ANWAR IBRAHIM/FACEBOOK

Muzliza Mustafa

  • PM Anwar's recent Cabinet reshuffle faces criticism due to controversial appointments, including a deputy minister overseeing religious affairs.
  • Questions have arisen over Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq's "Dr" title and Ms Hannah Yeoh's Federal Territories Ministry appointment, sparking public debate.
  • Analysts warn that controversies need careful management to avoid public discontent and pressure on the Cabinet to deliver results.

KUALA LUMPUR Just days after Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

unveiled his reshuffled Cabinet

, the new line-up has come under fire over a growing list of controversial appointments.

From allegations involving a deputy minister overseeing religious affairs, Madam Marhamah Rosli, to questions over the qualifications of the youth and sports minister, Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, the controversies have sparked public debate about vetting, political sensitivity and governance standards.

