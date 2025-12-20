Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim with Ms Hannah Yeoh, who was appointed to head the Federal Territories Ministry.

– Just days after Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled his reshuffled Cabinet , the new line-up has come under fire over a growing list of controversial appointments.

From allegations involving a deputy minister overseeing religious affairs, Madam Marhamah Rosli, to questions over the qualifications of the youth and sports minister, Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, the controversies have sparked public debate about vetting, political sensitivity and governance standards.