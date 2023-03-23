Controversial gold mine reopens in Thailand

KHAO CHET LUK, Thailand - A controversial gold mine in Thailand restarted operations on Thursday, more than six years after the government forced it to close over health and environmental concerns.

The Chatree complex, which straddles three rural provinces in the kingdom’s north, had been dogged by legal disputes and protests by villagers who said it poisoned crops and livestock.

The Thai government, at that point a military junta, ordered the open-cut mine to halt operations in May 2016 in a rare win for environmental campaigners.

The mine’s Australian owner, Kingsgate Consolidated, launched arbitration proceedings seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation but, after negotiations, the government agreed last year to allow the reopening.

The mine, operated by Thai subsidiary Akara Resources and billed by its owners as Thailand’s largest, poured its first bars of gold-silver alloy, processed from ore stockpiled in 2016, on Thursday.

Akara Resources mining manager Rob Kinnaird said the reopening would be a boost for the area.

“It means we can expand and employ more people. There are more opportunities to help the local communities by investing in their livelihoods as well,” he told AFP at the mine.

Its current workforce numbers 280 but could more than double in coming years.