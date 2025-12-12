Continuous rain expected across multiple states in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A Continuous Rain Warning (Alert) has been issued in Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

PETALING JAYA – Continuous heavy rain is expected to hit Malaysians living along the Peninsula’s east coast and western Sarawak next week due to a forecasted monsoon surge, says the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said that the monsoon surge is expected to hit Malaysia from Dec 14 to 18.

“This condition has the potential to bring continuous heavy rain as well as strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea during that period,” MetMalaysia said in a statement on Dec 12.

Affected states include Sarawak, which has been issued a Continuous Rain Warning (Alert) from Dec 13 to 16.

Meanwhile, a similar rain warning has been issued in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from Dec 14 to 16.

A Strong Wind and Rough Sea Warning has also been issued until Dec 18 for the waters off the four affected Peninsula states.

“The public is advised to regularly refer to the website www.met.gov.my and the official social media channels of MetMalaysia , as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and verified information,” it added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK