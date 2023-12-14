Continuous rain causes flash floods in 11 Johor Bahru locations

JOHOR BAHRU - Heavy and continuous rain since 4pm on Dec 14 has caused flash floods to hit 11 locations around Johor Bahru.

A Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) spokesperson said the council received reports of rising flood waters at about 4.30pm.

The spokesperson added that among the flash flood locations were Jalan Setia 10 and Jalan Setia 11 in Taman Setia Indah, Jalan Rosmerah, Jalan Mutiara Emas Utama, Jalan Mohd Amin 7.

“The other locations are at Jalan Datin Halimah near Taman Merdeka, Jalan Skudai, Jalan Tampoi, Kampung Ubi, Jalan Dato Sulaiman and Jalan Harmonium 24.

“We have deployed MBJB Skuad Kilat to control traffic flow and to provide assistance to the public that are stuck due to rising flood waters,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said that two drivers have been rescued after their cars were caught in a flash flood along Jalan Persiaran Molek Utama.

The department received a distress call notifying about the emergency at 4.38pm and immediately deployed 13 firemen with one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) to the scene.

“We were able to rescue a 70-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teenage boy after their cars got stuck in a flood at the location. The two victims are in safe condition,” the spokesperson added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK