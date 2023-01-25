More than 3,600 people in Johor displaced due to floods

JOHOR BARU - The number of flood victims in Johor, Malaysia has climbed to 3,612 at 8am on Wednesday (Jan 25), more than doubled the number reported just 12 hours ago. The affected individuals are from 1,014 families.

At 8pm on Tuesday, 1,703 people from 469 families were displaced due to the floods after continuous rainfall since Monday.

The state disaster management committee said five districts in Johor were affected.

“Segamat still has the highest number of victims with 1,392 people, followed by Kluang (1,139), Kota Tinggi (557), Mersing (403) and Batu Pahat (121),” the committee said in a statement.

“The numbers of temporary relief centres have also increased to 35 at 8am today compared to only 16 last night.”

The relief centre with the highest number of evacuees is at SK Tenang Labis with 477 people from Kampung Tenang in Segamat.

There are three rivers that have reached the dangerous level (red), with six rivers reaching the warning level (orange).

The flood has also caused four road closures.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an alert saying that continuous rain in Johor is expected to continue until Wednesday.

In Labis, a town in Segamat, three people had a harrowing experience when their car crashed into a lake while it was raining. The incident took place at Jalan Impian on Tuesday.

Labis Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Inggai Bakau said the victims, aged between 13 and 23, were heading towards Segamat when the driver lost control of his car. They suffered minor injuries and were treated at Hospital Segamat. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK