Container vessel that sank near Batam reported ‘significant functional leakage’ just before incident

The authorities confirmed that all nine crew members from MV Golden Star 1 were rescued safely.

BATAM, Riau Islands – The Batam port authorities rescued nine Indonesian sailors after their Tanzanian-flagged container vessel MV Golder Star I sank in the Singapore Strait’s Traffic Separation Scheme of the Singapore Strait, causing 107 containers to be thrown into the sea on the evening of June 5 .

Batam Special Port Master and Port Authorities Office (KSOP) head M. Takwim Masuku said that his office received the information on the ship in distress at about 9.30pm. Before it fully sank, the 1,479 gross tonne ship reported significant functional leakage at its forepeak.

“The emergency condition made the ship sailing from Singapore to Pasir Gudang, Malaysia, to lose its balance,” he said in a statement issued on June 6 .

Based on the initial report, less than 15 minutes after severe leakage was detected, the 107 containers were detached and drifted into the open sea. Skippered by Ageng Sulistiawan, the vessel then sunk outside the crossing around Vessel Traffic Information System East.

One container was reported to have drifted and went aground on the coast of Sambu Kecil Island.

Responding to the emergency at the international shipping line, Batam Special KSOP’s sea patrol element immediately deployed the KNP 376 patrol ship to the location for the rescue operation. The priority was to evacuate all ship crew members.

Batam Special KSOP confirmed that all nine crew members from MV Golden Star 1 were rescued safely. All the crew, who are all Indonesians, were evacuated on board the 28m KNP 376 patrol ship and then transferred to Bintang 99 Pier in Batu Ampar, Batam, Riau Islands.

Once arriving on land, the nine crew had their health checked by Batam Health Quarantine Agency for initial examination. To ensure their post-trauma physical and psychological conditions after the accident, the crew were then handed over to Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police’ Water and Air Police (Polairud) Unit for further medical examination at the Riau Islands Police Bhayangkara Hospital in Nongsa, Batam.

Considering there are 107 containers drifting in the open sea and potentially limiting the space for ships to move or become navigation pollution in the Singapore Strait, the Batam port authorities are anticipating accident risks for passing ships.

The Batam Vessel Traffic Station now intensively broadcasts navigational warnings every hour through VFH Channel 16 radio. The routine broadcast is aimed at all vessels passing through the Malacca and Singapore Straits to increase their alertness of floating containers.

The combined Malacca and Singapore Straits are among the most critical and busiest maritime corridors in the world, second only to the English Channel. The 900km to 1,000km corridor connects the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

So far, Batam Special KSOP and related maritime agencies still conduct tight monitoring around the accident location. Law enforcement authorities are also collecting data and secondary information to process in-depth investigation to determine what caused the ship’s leakage.

The authorities are also devising plans to mitigate the accident to protect Batam’s maritime environment from the impacts of sunken goods. Riau Islands Police Polairud Directorate chief Ade Mulyana did not respond when asked about the ship crew members who are now handled by the police force. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK