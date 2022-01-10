Consumers may soon see smaller food portions: Malaysian restaurant association official

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Consumers may soon see smaller portions being served as some eateries grapple with price increases of raw food materials and other goods, said the Pan Malaysia Koo Soo Restaurants and Chefs Association.

Its vice-president, Datuk Ringo Kaw, said some operators would reduce the use of raw food and its portions, while others might reduce the volume of food to be sold.

"Essentially, reducing food portions is an increase of food price because even with smaller portions, consumers still have to pay the same (price)," he said.

He noted that some restaurateurs were left with no choice in order to maintain their clients.

Mr Kaw also said price hikes at eateries were inevitable as the country was still recovering from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the unpredictable weather, including heavy rains, which resulted in floods and landslides, had affected the production of raw ingredients.

Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) president Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said its members would be keeping their food affordable especially for those in the lower-income bracket.

If price increases were necessary, he said they would make sure they were minimal to avoid burdening consumers.

"We are doing our part to help Malaysians during this hard time," he said.

He noted that labour shortage was a more pressing problem for Presma members.

"Locals are not interested to work in the (food) sector while foreign workers have yet to be allowed to enter the country.

"Even if restaurants are allowed to operate for 24 hours again, most owners will probably opt out as it will add to higher overhead costs and with a lower volume of customers," he said.