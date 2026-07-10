Construction of Bali’s waste-to-energy plant officially starts

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Indonesia generates more than 140,000 tonnes of waste every day.

DENPASAR, Bali – Bali started the construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) power plant on July 8 in Pedungan village, South Denpasar district in Denpasar city, aiming to write a new chapter of modern, integrated and sustainable waste management on the tourism island.

The power plant is being built by sovereign wealth fund PT Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara Indonesia) through its subsidiary PT Danantara Investment Management and PT DIM’s subsidiary PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara (Denera).

Bali is the first location for Danantara’s waste-to-energy (PSEL) plant, a national programme to solve waste problems across the country.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Danantara Indonesia, local administrations, state-owned electricity company PLN and all parties who have worked together to realise the start of Bali’s waste-to-energy plant development,” Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan said during the PSEL groundbreaking ceremony.

“This programme can move forward because regulatory barriers that for years had slowed efforts to address waste management are now being simplified through deregulation.”

He said that with clearer rules, strong collaboration and good governance, he was confident that waste management can be accelerated to deliver real benefits for the community and the environment.

Located near Suwung landfill, the Bali WTE plant facility is the result of collaboration led by the Coordinating Food Ministry, bringing together the environment, home affairs and energy and mineral resources ministries as well as other relevant ministries and agencies, local administrations, Danantara and PT Wiming Nusantara New Energy as the plant operator.

“Waste management is a shared challenge that we must address as quickly as possible, so that it does not burden our future generations,” Danantara chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani said.

“The waste-to energy plant facilities are designed to mitigate the environmental, health and safety impacts of waste through the use of proven technology.”

Rosan added that as Danantara advances these projects, it is committed not only to deliver them swiftly, but also with the utmost prudence and the highest standards of governance.

With Indonesia generating more than 140,000 tonnes of waste every day, he said, the power plant is presented as a solution to a challenge that affects the environment, public health, climate and economic productivity.

For Bali, Rosan emphasised that sustainable waste management is a foundation for regional competitiveness, protecting ecosystems, people’s quality of life and the continuity of tourism as the backbone of the Island of the Gods’ economy.

Expected to start operating at the end of 2027, the WTE plant is designed to use moving grate incinerator technology, which is used by most WTE plant facilities operating worldwide

This technology was selected for its proven operational reliability and its suitability for the characteristics of municipal waste in Indonesia.

The Bali WTE plant is designed to follow European environmental standards, the European Industrial Emissions Directive, as a reference for strict emissions control.

Flue gas from the complete combustion process will pass through a layered Air Pollution Control System before being released into the air.

Bali’s plant is projected to reduce emissions by up to 80 per cent per tonne of waste compared with open dumping at landfills, while creating up to 1,200 green jobs during construction and operations.

100,000 households

As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, a power purchase agreement was also signed with PLN, which serves as the commercial framework for the offtake of electricity generated by the powerplant facility into PLN’s grid, thereby providing offtake certainty and supporting the project’s long-term operational sustainability.

There is no information on how much electricity the WTE plant will produce but Danantara chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir said that the power would be sufficient for some 100,000 households, as reported by detik.com

Pandu did not say, however, whether households would receive 900 watts or 1,300 watts, the typical range for households in the lower and lower-medium income brackets.

Danantara claimed Bali’s WTE plant is designed to support Bali’s new face: Clean, open and sustainable, using the Balinese design philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, or the harmony between humans, nature and God.

The philosophy is reflected through an iconic tower inspired by the Meru Tower, a façade featuring traditional Balinese woven patterns and carvings, as well as the use of local materials.

The facility will also be equipped with a visitor centre and guided educational routes for schools, university students, researchers and the public.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster expressed his gratitude for the start of new waste-to-energy plant development.

“Today is a good day as a history of transforming waste into electrical energy started in Bali. I hope it can be completed on target in 2027,” he said.

“Hopefully it could manage at least 1,200 tonnes of waste every day, so that the waste problem in Bali could be solved... and at the same time increase the image of Bali tourism.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK