Malaysia

Confusion over emergency law

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The nation has been thrown into confusion after the Malaysian government's shock announcement that emergency ordinances to fight the Covid-19 pandemic had been revoked last week.

At the heart of the matter is whether these laws remain effective after the Cabinet decision on July 21, as thousands have been fined, arrested or investigated under these rules since then.

As the revocation has not been gazetted, it has left lawyers unsure about how to advise their clients. Opposition MPs called for an explanation in Parliament yesterday.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2021, with the headline 'Confusion over emergency law'. Subscribe
Topics: 