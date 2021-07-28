Confusion over emergency law

The nation has been thrown into confusion after the Malaysian government's shock announcement that emergency ordinances to fight the Covid-19 pandemic had been revoked last week.

At the heart of the matter is whether these laws remain effective after the Cabinet decision on July 21, as thousands have been fined, arrested or investigated under these rules since then.

As the revocation has not been gazetted, it has left lawyers unsure about how to advise their clients. Opposition MPs called for an explanation in Parliament yesterday.