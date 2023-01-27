Confusing, overlapping lane markings led to crash on Malaysia’s expressway

PETALING JAYA - A full investigation has been ordered into an accident that occurred on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), when two cars collided apparently due to confusing, overlapping yellow and white markings on the road, said Malaysia’s Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“This needs to be given serious attention as it involves safety and the lives of road users.” Datuk Seri Nanta was quoted as saying in The Star.

In the video which has since gone viral, a black car was seen swerving from right to left when the confusing markings appeared on the road. It hit a white car on its right, which crashed into the traffic cones and road barrier in the middle of the opposing lanes, before crashing into the barrier on its left itself.

“Concessionaire Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) has since started repair works on Tuesday night, with the works expected to be completed over three nights.

“DASH authorities have also identified other locations where the infrastructure has to be improved,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a video went viral showing two cars colliding, apparently also due to the drivers’ uncertainty over confusing lane markings near the Kota Damansara exit of the NKVE. Both cars crashed into the roadside dividers, The Star reported.