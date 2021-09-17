Indonesia

Conflicting aims on when to reopen borders

    1 hour ago

Indonesia is planning to reopen its borders to foreigners without residency status, even though the conditions to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions appear uncertain.

National Covid-19 task force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said yesterday that foreigners can visit when "at least 50 per cent to 70 per cent" of the 208 million people aged above 12 are fully vaccinated.

But Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had said earlier that the goal is 70 per cent of the same population getting their first dose.

