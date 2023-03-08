Concerns remain over Malaysia’s public healthcare crisis despite increased budget

KUALA LUMPUR - Concerns over Malaysia’s public healthcare crisis have persisted despite the government announcing its biggest allocation to date for the Health Ministry in February, while unveiling several measures that it hoped would alleviate the burden on its public healthcare system.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM36.3 billion (S$10.8 billion) allocation for the ministry under his first federal budget in February, making it the second-largest recipient of federal funding and recording the highest year-on-year jump compared to the 2022 federal budget.