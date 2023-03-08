Concerns remain over Malaysia’s public healthcare crisis despite increased budget

Mr Anwar’s budget saw an allocation to hire 1,500 permanent health workers this year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
11 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Concerns over Malaysia’s public healthcare crisis have persisted despite the government announcing its biggest allocation to date for the Health Ministry in February, while unveiling several measures that it hoped would alleviate the burden on its public healthcare system.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM36.3 billion (S$10.8 billion) allocation for the ministry under his first federal budget in February, making it the second-largest recipient of federal funding and recording the highest year-on-year jump compared to the 2022 federal budget.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top