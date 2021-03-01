Concern as violence grows and Myanmar fires its UN envoy

JAKARTA/NEW YORK • Indonesia said yesterday it was "deeply concerned" with the growing violence in Myanmar and urged restraint by security forces, after at least 18 people were killed when police cracked down on protesters.

"Indonesia urges the security forces to refrain from the use of force and exercise utmost restraint to avoid further casualties," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Police fired on protesters yesterday in the bloodiest day in weeks of demonstrations against a military coup on Feb 1.

Indonesia has taken the lead within Asean in efforts to resolve the turmoil that erupted in Myanmar after the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and many members of her party leadership.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said last Wednesday that she had held intensive talks with both the Myanmar military and representatives of the ousted elected government.

Meanwhile, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, Mr Phil Robertson, condemned the escalation of violence as a result of Myanmar security forces' use of lethal force, labelling it "outrageous and unacceptable" and calling for an immediate stop.

"Any deaths and serious injuries should be promptly and impartially investigated. Those found responsible for any unlawful acts should be held accountable," he said in a statement on Twitter yesterday.

He said journalists and emergency medical personnel have been targeted for arrest in an attempt to intimidate those assisting pro-democracy protesters.

"The world is watching the actions of the Myanmar military junta, and will hold them accountable," he said.

Yesterday's police action came after state television announced on Saturday that Myanmar's United Nations envoy had been fired for betraying the country, after he urged the UN to use "any means necessary" to reverse the coup.

The ambassador, Mr Kyaw Moe Tun, vowed to fight, telling Reuters on Saturday: "I decided to fight back as long as I can."

The UN does not officially recognise the junta as Myanmar's new government as it has received no official notification of any change, said a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, and so Mr Kyaw Moe Tun remains Myanmar's UN ambassador, for now.

"We have not received any communication concerning changes to the representation of Myanmar at the United Nations in New York," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned the 193-member UN General Assembly last Friday that no country should recognise or legitimise the Myanmar junta.

If the Myanmar junta, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, tries to seek international recognition by installing a new UN envoy, it could set off a fight at the world body that could culminate with a vote at the General Assembly.

Mr Kyaw Moe Tun told the UN on Friday that he was speaking for Ms Suu Kyi's government and asked for help to overturn "the illegal and unconstitutional military coup".

REUTERS