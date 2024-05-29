Commuters seek more information on QR code clearance trial at Johor checkpoints

JOHOR BAHRU - Malaysians working in Singapore are calling for the government to ensure ample information is made available before initiating the three-month proof-of-concept (POC) implementation of the QR code immigration clearance system.

They said this was important so they could make the necessary preparations before testing out the new system.

Auditor Desmond Ng, 43, said he was surprised to hear the government’s announcement as it was previously reported that the trial period would only begin in the middle of June.

“I am glad they have finally decided to use the QR system, which I personally feel is a good upgrade and can really help to save time.

“I am just a little shocked that the government have now decided to start the POC on June 1, just a few days after the announcement.

“There is also no clear information on how to go about it. I found several contradicting pieces of information on social media. I hope the government could come out with an official statement,” he said in an interview.

Mr Ng, who travels between Johor and Singapore on a weekly basis through the Causeway, hoped there would be no glitches in the system that could cause further delays.

Swimming pool serviceman Mohamad Shamyrul Arzemy said he preferred the Mbike system, which has been around for the past eight years.

“For me, the Mbike system is easier as we only need to scan the radio frequency identification device (RFID) sticker instead of a QR code on our phone. However, I am open to trying it out,” said the 32-year-old.

Another Mbike user, Mr K. Prakash, 37, said he was shocked when he found out the government’s plans to replace the Mbike system with the QR system.

“We were initially told the trial for the QR system implementation would only involve buses, but we later found out that it would also involve motorcycles.

“I hope the government could give us more information on the new system ahead of the trial period so that we can do our part to ensure everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, state works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said more information, including in the form of videos, would be made available soon.

“We will ensure the public, especially Malaysian travellers, are given enough information about the QR code system before we start the POC period.

“It will take time for the relevant departments and the public to get used to the system, which is why we need the POC period so that we can streamline everything,” he said.

On May 27, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the government would run the POC for the implementation of the QR code immigration system starting on June 1. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK