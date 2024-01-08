Coming soon to a meal near you: Vietnamese farmed crickets see leap in demand

Cricket crackers produced by Rec Rec, a spinoff company of Cricket One. PHOTO: CRICKET ONE
Dried cricket being checked and sorted at Cricket One’s factory. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
Farmed crickets have a relatively smaller environmental footprint than conventional protein sources. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
A camera is trained on a cricket colony in Cricket One's farm as part of the machine learning process of cricket behaviour. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
2 min ago
BINH PHUOC, VIETNAM - In January 2023, the European Commission approved a company’s sale of powdered cricket for use in bread, sauces and pizzas under its regulations on novel foods. This triggered a backlash from eurosceptics and right-wing politicians, some of whom alleged that it threatened European culinary traditions and people’s health.

The Vietnamese company at the heart of the storm, Cricket One, grappled with hate mail and media reports questioning the safety of eating crickets. But demand for its product continued to grow as manufacturers in Europe and North America raced to incorporate cricket into items like protein bars and meat substitutes.

