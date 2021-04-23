Coal power plant tests Indonesia's commitment to climate change

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - A consortium led by Indonesia's state electricity firm PLN is pushing ahead with construction of a controversial coal-fired power plant near Jakarta that analysts say is not needed, will be under-used and will likely prove a heavy financial burden for the national government.

The US$3.7 billion (S$4.9 billion) Jawa 9 & 10 complex also challenges the government's commitment to fight climate change because it will lock in additional coal use and add millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually.