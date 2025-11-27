Coach operator Aeroline to resume services between Singapore and Malaysia on Nov 28

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aeroline had been suspended for using locations that were not approved for picking up and dropping off passengers.

SINGAPORE – Coach operator Aeroline, which runs bus services between Singapore and Malaysia, has been given the green light to resume operations on Nov 28, a spokeswoman for Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) told The Straits Times on Nov 27.

The bus company, which had been serving a month-long suspension until Dec 5 for letting passengers get on and off at unapproved spots, had said in a Nov 25 Facebook announcement that it would be back in business ahead of schedule.

“Your trust carried us when our buses could not,” Aeroline said in its post. It had previously sought public support after it was directed by APAD to temporarily cease its services from Nov 6.

APAD had said on Nov 2 that Aeroline’s suspension came after the company was found to have picked up and dropped off passengers at locations that were not approved terminals on at least three occasions in February, May and October.

Aeroline, which is managed and owned by operator Zulco and operates services within Peninsular Malaysia, was warned to change its services to an approved terminal.

Checks on its website showed that Aeroline was selling tickets for services departing Singapore’s HarbourFront Centre for Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28, with Corus Hotel near the Malaysian capital’s city centre as the destination.

Some bus services from the 1 Utama and Sunway Pyramid shopping malls in Petaling Jaya to Singapore will also resume on Nov 28 for an indefinite “transition period”, said an Aeroline spokeswoman on Nov 27.

Trips to all destinations are expected to be running again from Dec 3, she added.

It is not clear how arrangements for the boarding points will change after the transition period end s.

APAD said earlier in November that the use of approved terminals was aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and reduce congestion in the city centre.

The centralised bus terminal serving Kuala Lumpur – Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, or Southern Integrated Terminal – is around 15km away from the city centre. Non-driving tourists need to take a taxi or use a ride-hailing service or the LRT to get to the city’s main attractions.

Following Aeroline’s suspension, local stakeholders including hotel operators, shopping malls and the tourism association had lobbied for mall-based coach services to be allowed, to facilitate inbound tourists’ shopping and hotel access.