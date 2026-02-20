Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after balcony fall

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Initial investigations into Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths' death suggest suicide, and there are no indications of foul play, the police said.

– Mr Quentin Griffiths, who co-founded British fast-fashion retailer Asos, has died after a fall from a balcony in Thailand, the Thai police said on Feb 20.

The police said the 58-year-old fell from the 17th floor of a residential building in the seaside resort city of Pattaya on Feb 9.

The police went to the scene and found the body of a British national, whom they identified as Mr Griffiths, on the ground directly below the balcony.

Initial investigations suggest suicide, and there are no indications of foul play, the police said.

CCTV showed no sign of anyone entering his flat, where he lived alone, but his body has been sent for an autopsy, they added.

The police also quoted a Thai friend of Mr Griffiths as saying the Briton had been worried about lawsuits from his former wife, a Thai national.

Documents related to those lawsuits were found in his flat, the police said.

The case did not initially attract media attention in Pattaya, which has a large number of foreign residents, until The Sun newspaper in Britain reported it on Feb 19.

Mr Griffiths was a co-founder of Asos in 2000 and remained a large shareholder after leaving the company. REUTERS