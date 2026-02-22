Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Cloud seeding helps induce rain as Riau continues to battle wildfires

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A weeklong operation sought to disperse 8,500kg of table salt for seeding clouds to induce rain.

A weeklong operation sought to disperse 8,500kg of table salt for seeding clouds to induce rain.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA - A weather modification operation in Riau conducted by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has been deemed a success in producing rain to help battle the

wildfires raging in the province

.

The BNPB sent a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan on Feb 16 to Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru for the weeklong operation, which aims to disperse 8,500kg of table salt, or sodium chloride (NaCl), for seeding clouds to induce rain.

See more on

Indonesia

Weather

Wildfires

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.