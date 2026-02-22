Cloud seeding helps induce rain as Riau continues to battle wildfires

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A weeklong operation sought to disperse 8,500kg of table salt for seeding clouds to induce rain.

JAKARTA - A weather modification operation in Riau conducted by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has been deemed a success in producing rain to help battle the wildfires raging in the province .

The BNPB sent a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan on Feb 16 to Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru for the weeklong operation, which aims to disperse 8,500kg of table salt, or sodium chloride (NaCl), for seeding clouds to induce rain.