Climbers evacuated from Mount Kinabalu as heavy rain turns summit trail into rapids

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah - Forty-nine people on Mount Kinabalu were brought down safely after heavy rains saw water gushing down the summit trail.

Sabah Parks director Maklarin Lakim said guides and porters helped the climbers to safety as strong flowing water came down along the trail, following heavy rains that started around 5.50am on Dec 4.

“All climbers came down safely using the same trail. There was no unwanted incident,” he said when contacted by The Star.

A video posted on the Mount Kinabalu Facebook page showed climbers on their way down the flooded trail being helped by guides.

Climbers usually ascend to the 4,095m summit at about 2am, to reach Low’s Peak before sunrise. They would then begin to make their descent after 6am.

It is not the first time heavy rains have “flooded” the trail. A similar incident was reported on Oct 14, 2022, and earlier in September.

As a safety measure, Sabah Parks calls off climbs when the situation is too dangerous, especially during heavy rains. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

