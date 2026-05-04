Climber found dead 800m from base of Johor mountain

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Police received a call about the incident at 1.47pm and deployed the Crime Prevention Patrol 2 team from the Kluang police station.

KLUANG – A male mountain climber was found dead about 800m from the base of Gunung Lambak, a mountain in Kluang district in Johor , on May 3 near here.

Police received a call about the incident at 1.47pm and immediately deployed the Crime Prevention Patrol 2 (RJC2) team from the Kluang police station.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh said the RJC2 team arrived at the scene at 2.30pm, along with teams from the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

“Heavy rain at the site made it difficult to bring the victim down,” he said in a statement, adding that the paramedic team also arrived at the scene at 2.30pm.

Mr Bahrin said the victim’s body was brought down to the foot of the mountain at 6.15pm, and the assistant medical officer declared him dead.

He said the victim, Mr Muhammad Nur Hakimi Mohd Haris, from Felda Sugai Sibol in Kulai, had climbed the mountain with his three male friends.

Mr Bahrin said the body of the 32-year-old victim, who works at a factory, has been handed over to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital Kluang here for post-mortem on May 4 .

“We will update the cause of death to the media once the post-mortem is completed,” he added.

Gunung Lambak is a 510m mountain popular for leisurely climbing and fitness training, located just 2km to 7km from Kluang town.

It offers two main routes – steep and gentle – that take 1½ hours to four hours to complete, are suitable for beginners, and are often visited on weekends. It also has resort facilities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK