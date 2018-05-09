Clashes between terrorist inmates and guards at lock-up outside Jakarta leave several injured

JAKARTA - Clashes between terrorist inmates and guards at the police mobile brigade (Brimob) headquarters' detention centre outside Jakarta broke out late on Tuesday (May 8) night, injuring several people from both sides.

Police are investigating the incident and have not disclosed details.

"Yes, several got injured, and yes, officials also got injured," Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal, a police spokesman, told reporters.

He appealed to the public not to get worked up over pictures and videos of the incident that went viral, reminding everyone to check before sharing them on social media as some of the materials in circulation were not from last night's incident.

Brigadier General Iqbal said there was no death from the incident.

The Brimob's maximum security lock-up currently houses radical Islamic cleric Aman Abdurrahman, who is undergoing a trial whose verdict will be passed in the coming weeks.

Aman was charged on Feb 15 with inciting others to commit various terror attacks in Indonesia, including an attack in Jakarta in 2016 that left four bystanders dead.

Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is serving a controversial two-year jail term for blasphemy, is also at this Brimob's maximum security facility.