Clash of the tech unicorns in Indonesia

Grab has gone beyond food delivery in Indonesia.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
JAKARTA - Cut-throat competition in the digital business in Indonesia has intensified in the areas of food delivery, e-commerce and payment services, which are dominated by three players - two based in Singapore and one in Jakarta.

Intense government lobbying and snatching of strategic partners have been among their noticeable features.

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
SE Asia
INDONESIA
START-UPS
GOJEK
GRAB
