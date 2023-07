KUALA LUMPUR – It took just 24 hours after Malaysia’s richest state Selangor dissolved its legislature on June 23 for both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) to launch their election machineries in the key battleground.

Reflecting both Selangor’s economic importance and the stiff contest expected, their events were held at the same time in state capital Shah Alam and were attended by their coalition’s top leaders.