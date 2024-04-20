Claims of opposition MPs pledging support in return for funding baseless, says Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed claims by the opposition that its MPs will be given constituency allocations only if they pledge support for his leadership.

Instead, he said discussions on the matter were more focused on ensuring political stability and economic growth.

“There are no conditions to support the PM as alleged by the opposition. We have given the mandate to (Deputy Prime Minister) Fadillah (Yusof) and the committee (to handle discussions).

“Talks are focused on ensuring government stability and on economic growth to ensure peace and stability,” the prime minister said on April 19 after performing Friday prayers at the Bandar Teknologi mosque in Kajang yesterday, Bernama reported.

On April 18, Datuk Seri Fadillah said the Unity Government’s Supreme Leadership Council had agreed in principle to consider providing funds to elected representatives from the opposition.

He said a draft MOU will be prepared and presented to the opposition for further discussions.

Earlier on April 17, Datuk Seri Anwar chaired the leadership council meeting to discuss the distribution of allocations for opposition elected representatives.

Separately, Mr Anwar said on April 19 that improvements to the salary structure for civil servants are close to being finalised, adding that the matter will be decided by the Cabinet.

He said he chaired a public service remuneration committee meeting to discuss the issue, and is set to make an announcement on the improved pay structure during the Labour Day rally.

He said the government is committed to seeing the matter through, despite the national economy being challenged by global uncertainties. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK