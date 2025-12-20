Christmas decorations allowed at halal-certified hotels and eateries in Malaysia, clarifies minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A woman taking a selfie near the Christmas decorations displayed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec 19.

KUALA LUMPUR – Halal-certified hotels and food premises are allowed to display Christmas decorations, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He clarified that there are no restrictions against halal certification holders from displaying festive decorations linked to religions other than Islam, provided that halal standards are upheld.

“The position is in line with a decision made by the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) in 2023, which stipulates that holders of the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) are not prohibited from using images, illustrations or decorations related to non-Islamic religious celebrations.

“However, these decorations must not affect the principles of halalan toyyiban ,” Dr Zulkifli said in a statement on Dec 20. Halalan toyyiban refers to food and practices that are not only permissible under Islamic law but also wholesome, safe, clean and of good quality.

He added that non-permanent festive decorations or images on food products are allowed, but the use of religious worship equipment is strictly prohibited.

He said decorations at premises must not involve the SPHM certification or the halal logo. Dr Zulkifli said this also applies to festive decorations at kitchens or hotel outlets that hold SPHM.

“Mutual respect for Malaysia’s cultural and religious diversity is a defining feature of the country’s multiracial society and industry players are encouraged to continue complying with existing halal standards without compromising racial and religious harmony,” he said.

Hotels and food premises with halal certification were also advised to refer to the relevant halal certification authorities for clarification and guidance when needed, to ensure continued compliance with national halal standards.

Dr Zulkifli said close cooperation between state Islamic religious authorities, Jakim and industry players was crucial to ensure halal policies and guidelines are implemented prudently, while safeguarding the interests of Muslims and overall societal harmony.

His statement came after Melaka’s education, higher learning and religious affairs committee chairman Datuk Rahman Mariman told The Star on Dec 19 that hotels in the historic city are permitted to continue displaying Christmas decorations, with restrictions applying only to kitchens and restaurants that hold halal certification.

He said that a circular issued to hoteliers concerning Yuletide-related decorations does not impose a blanket ban across hotel premises, but is limited strictly to food preparation areas and dining outlets that have been accorded halal certification.

“There is no prohibition on decorations in other parts of a hotel, including the lobby and common areas.

“Hotel managements are free to decorate areas within their premises that don’t carry halal certification,” Datuk Rahman said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK