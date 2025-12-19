Christmas decor ban only for halal-certified kitchens and restaurants, says Melaka official

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A woman taking a selfie near the Christmas decorations displayed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec 19.

– Hotels in Melaka are permitted to continue displaying Christmas decorations, with restrictions applying only to kitchens and restaurants that hold halal certification, an official has said.

The Melaka education, higher learning and religious affairs committee chairman clarified that a circular issued to hoteliers does not impose a blanket ban on such decorations in hotel premises.

Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the restrictions are limited strictly to food preparation areas and dining outlets that have been accorded halal certification.

Mr Mariman told The Star on Dec 19: “There is no prohibition on decorations in other parts of a hotel, including the lobby and common areas.

“Hotel managements are free to decorate areas within their premises that don’t carry halal certification.”

Mr Rahmad was responding to public concerns following a circular issued by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department which outlined guidelines on decorations in kitchens and restaurants within hotels certified halal.

He explained that halal certification is governed by the Manual Prosedur Pensijilan Halal Malaysia (Domestik) 2020, as stipulated by the Islamic Development Department Malaysia, which includes provisions related to decorations, services and religious-themed advertising within premises or hotel kitchens that have been certified halal.

“In this context and in the interest of safeguarding sensitivities in a multiracial and multireligious society, any form of decorative display or symbols related to religious celebrations are not permitted within kitchens and the main dining areas of halal-certified restaurants,” he said.

Mr Rahmad said the measure is intended to ensure clarity in halal status and to prevent confusion among consumers.

“This also applies to any form of advertising or decoration that contradicts the principles of ‘Hukum Syarak’ or that highlights elements deemed inappropriate, immoral or which could negatively affect the integrity of Malaysia’s halal certification,” he added.

However, he stressed that there is no restriction on festive decorations for Christmas or other celebrations such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year or Deepavali in areas of hotels that are not halal-certified.

“For example, hotel lobbies or other non-halal-certified areas are free to be decorated according to the suitability of the business, provided that all relevant laws and local authority regulations are complied with,” he said.

Mr Rahmad emphasised that the approach is not meant to deny any party the right to celebrate their respective festivities, but rather to preserve the integrity of halal certification while maintaining harmony in Malaysia’s plural society.

“Possessing halal certification is not mandatory, but compliance with halal certification requirements is compulsory once certification has been obtained,” he said.

He expressed hope that all parties would clearly understand the matter and respect the established guidelines in the interest of the common good and refrain from raising issues that could undermine social harmony. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK