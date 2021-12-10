Chinese vessels near oil and gas drilling site in Indonesian waters: Indonesian officials

JAKARTA - From August to October, Chinese research ship Haiyang Dizhi 10 and a Chinese coast guard vessel were spotted near Tuna Block in the Natuna Sea, Indonesian officials said.

Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative, a Jakarta-based independent think-tank, had reported that the Chinese research vessel had carried out underwater surveys within Indonesia's Exclusive Economic Zone for a few weeks, coming as close as nine nautical miles from the semi-submersible drilling rig Noble Clyde Boudreaux at the Tuna Block.