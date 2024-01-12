Chinese tourist duped into spending over $50,000 on fake Hermes bag in Bangkok

A Chinese tourist visiting Bangkok was duped into buying a fake Hermes bag from a seller she found on Instagram.

According to a report from Thai newspaper Khaosod, the woman, known as Ms Deng, is a 27-year-old Chinese national. Her husband is a Chinese businessman living in Singapore.

Ms Deng had seen the black Hermes crocodile leather bag put up for sale via the seller’s Instagram account prior to October 2023.

She then contacted the seller directly, and arranged to buy the bag at a second-hand store in a well-known shopping mall in Ratchaprasong for 1.4 million baht (S$53,140) on Oct 1, 2023.

Luxury bag reseller Madison Avenue Couture has the same bag for sale at US$67,500 (S$89,800).

Luxury auction site Sotheby’s closed a lot for the same item in November 2023 for 44,450 Swiss francs (S$69,400).

A day after her purchase, Ms Deng sent the bag to The Catch Fake Brandname, a Thai luxury goods authentication institute, to ascertain if the bag was genuine. It was found to be a counterfeit.