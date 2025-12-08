Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Chinese tourists filled the void left by Western and Japanese tourists in Semporna after the sea-kidnapping incidents in the 2010s.

SEMPORNA, Sabah – Search for “Sabah” on Xiaohongshu, China’s popular Instagram-like social media platform, and posts on island-hopping off Semporna town will almost certainly appear at the top of the feed.

With its pristine beaches and abundant fresh seafood, the so-called Maldives of Malaysia on Sabah’s east coast, overlooking the Celebes Sea, has become a magnet for Chinese nationals. During a visit in early November 2025, The Straits Times observed long queues at the Semporna pier as visitors prepared to embark on sunbathing and scuba diving trips despite it being the low season.