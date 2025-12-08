Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Chinese tourists flock to Malaysia’s Semporna diving paradise, but local businesses feel sidelined

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

whsemporna - Chinese tourists filled the void left by Western and Japanese tourists in Semporna after the sea-kidnapping incidents in the 2010s. All photo credit to ST Lu Wei Hoong

Chinese tourists filled the void left by Western and Japanese tourists in Semporna after the sea-kidnapping incidents in the 2010s.

ST PHOTO: LU WEI HOONG

avatar-alt

Lu Wei Hoong

Follow topic:
  • Semporna, Sabah, dubbed "Maldives of Malaysia", attracts many Chinese tourists, comprising 46% of international arrivals (Jan-Sept 2025), boosting Sabah tourism.
  • Malaysian operators allege Chinese counterparts use "grey zone" tactics, like licence rentals, to bypass local businesses, impacting their earnings in Semporna.
  • Illegal activities, including border crossings and unlicensed operations, led to detentions and raids, prompting calls for tighter regulation and accountability by authorities.

AI generated

SEMPORNA, Sabah – Search for “Sabah” on Xiaohongshu, China’s popular Instagram-like social media platform, and posts on island-hopping off Semporna town will almost certainly appear at the top of the feed.

With its pristine beaches and abundant fresh seafood, the so-called Maldives of Malaysia on Sabah’s east coast, overlooking the Celebes Sea, has become a magnet for Chinese nationals. During a visit in early November 2025, The Straits Times observed long queues at the Semporna pier as visitors prepared to embark on sunbathing and scuba diving trips despite it being the low season.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.