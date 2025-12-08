For subscribers
Chinese tourists flock to Malaysia’s Semporna diving paradise, but local businesses feel sidelined
- Semporna, Sabah, dubbed "Maldives of Malaysia", attracts many Chinese tourists, comprising 46% of international arrivals (Jan-Sept 2025), boosting Sabah tourism.
- Malaysian operators allege Chinese counterparts use "grey zone" tactics, like licence rentals, to bypass local businesses, impacting their earnings in Semporna.
- Illegal activities, including border crossings and unlicensed operations, led to detentions and raids, prompting calls for tighter regulation and accountability by authorities.
SEMPORNA, Sabah – Search for “Sabah” on Xiaohongshu, China’s popular Instagram-like social media platform, and posts on island-hopping off Semporna town will almost certainly appear at the top of the feed.
With its pristine beaches and abundant fresh seafood, the so-called Maldives of Malaysia on Sabah’s east coast, overlooking the Celebes Sea, has become a magnet for Chinese nationals. During a visit in early November 2025, The Straits Times observed long queues at the Semporna pier as visitors prepared to embark on sunbathing and scuba diving trips despite it being the low season.