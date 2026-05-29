Straitstimes.com header logo

Chinese steel plant workers in the Philippines released from detention

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – Sixty-four Chinese citizens detained in the Philippines have been released after the Philippine justice department ruled there was insufficient evidence for the allegations they faced, China’s embassy in the South-east Asian country said.

The allegations against them include violations of the local nuclear safety law, and immigration and labour laws.

The Chinese citizens, who worked at a steel plant in the Misamis Oriental province, were detained on May 15.

Two weeks ago, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro called for a full probe into an operation in that province that was said to involve undocumented foreign nationals and Filipino workers handling potentially hazardous materials.

Six more Chinese were undergoing the process to get their release, added the Chinese embassy on May 29, which said it had also lodged repeated stern representations. REUTERS

More on this topic
Philippines says any energy deals with China must respect its sovereignty
China, Philippines trade accusations over South China Sea
See more on

Philippines

China

Labour issues

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.