Chinese steel plant workers in the Philippines released from detention

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BEIJING – Sixty-four Chinese citizens detained in the Philippines have been released after the Philippine justice department ruled there was insufficient evidence for the allegations they faced, China’s embassy in the South-east Asian country said.

The allegations against them include violations of the local nuclear safety law, and immigration and labour laws.

The Chinese citizens, who worked at a steel plant in the Misamis Oriental province, were detained on May 15.

Two weeks ago, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro called for a full probe into an operation in that province that was said to involve undocumented foreign nationals and Filipino workers handling potentially hazardous materials.

Six more Chinese were undergoing the process to get their release, added the Chinese embassy on May 29 , which said it had also lodged repeated stern representations. REUTERS