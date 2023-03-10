Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to 'leave'

OVER THE SPRATLY ISLANDS - As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: “Leave immediately”.

The order came from a radio operator on a Chinese coast guard vessel 3,500 feet (1,066m) below – one of dozens of ships seen prowling the waters.

AFP was one of several media outlets given the rare opportunity on Thursday to fly over some of the dozens of tiny islands and reefs where the Philippines, China and several other claimants have competing claims.

China claims vast swathes of the South China Sea that overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway, which also contains rich fishing grounds and gas fields.

In the past decade, Beijing has ripped up thousands of hectares of reef in the archipelago to create militarised islands with runways, ports and radar systems.

To assert its claims, hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels patrol the waters. They also try to expel non-Chinese planes from the airspace overhead.

“You have entered (the water around) a Chinese reef and constituted a security threat. To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately,” the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coast guard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.

The Filipino pilot responded that they were flying within Philippine territory.

During the four-hour flight in the Cessna Caravan, Philippine Coast Guard personnel identified nearly 20 Chinese vessels, including suspected maritime militia boats, in waters around some of the nine islands and reefs occupied by the Philippines.

Seventeen Chinese maritime militia boats were also spotted by the Philippine coast guard near Sabina Shoal, which is claimed by Manila.

Fifteen Chinese maritime militia boats were seen in the vicinity of Thitu, the largest Philippine-occupied island which lies about 430km from the major Philippine island of Palawan.

A Chinese navy ship was 15km from the island, while a coast guard vessel was half that distance away, according to estimates provided by the Philippine Coast Guard.