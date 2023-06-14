Chinese naval ship docks in Manila for ‘goodwill’ visit amid South China Sea tensions

MANILA – China’s largest training vessel Qi Jiguang arrived at the port of the Philippine capital Manila on Wednesday for the last leg of its “goodwill” tour around South-east Asia amid simmering tensions over the South China Sea territorial dispute.

It was a festive mood at the pier as the 163m-long Qi Jiguang docked for its four-day visit to Manila, where the public will be allowed to board the ship until it departs on Saturday.

Chinese navy officers stood on deck and waved back to the crowd of Chinese nationals and Filipino-Chinese people who were eagerly waiting for their arrival. They waved their mini Philippine and Chinese flags to the beat of the lion dance troupe’s drums.

Among those present were Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and Commodore Carlo Lagasca, commander of the Philippine Navy’s (PN) littoral combat force.

A handful of PN officers were also deployed to the port, a standard protocol for welcoming foreign guests. They held small flags too but stayed silent as China’s giant naval training ship dropped its anchor in Philippine waters.

Manila is the last stop of the Qi Jiguang’s 40-day voyage that included stops in Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei. Beijing is holding the expedition in a bid to bolster relations with its South-east Asian neighbours despite their competing claims over the South China Sea.

The ship’s Manila visit also comes just a week after the coast guards of defence allies the Philippines, United States and Japan conducted their first joint maritime exercise in the disputed waterway.

The last time Beijing sent its naval ships to the Philippines for a goodwill visit was in 2019 under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who had turned his back to the US to seek warmer relations with China.

Mr Duterte’s successor and incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has forged a different foreign policy path by striking a delicate balancing act between fostering relations with the two rival superpowers.

For 35-year-old business administration student Yan Lin Song, seeing the Qi Jiguang in Manila signals better relations between China and the Philippines.

“I think my country is now becoming stronger and stronger. Even if I am in a foreign land, I can still feel China and feel the friendship of these two countries. I’m very grateful and excited,” she said.