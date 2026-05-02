Chinese national dies after falling from a height at KLIA Terminal 2; probe under way

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The incident occurred at 2.20pm at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 on May 1.

The Malaysian police said they are investigating the death of a Chinese national who fell from Level 3 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 on the afternoon of May 1 .

The incident occurred at 2.20pm , said KLIA police chief M. Ravi in a statement on the same day.

Assistant Commissioner Ravi said that the victim, a 27-year-old woman , was seen sitting outside a balcony area crying and “screaming aggressively”, adding that security personnel and staff tried to calm her down.

A KLIA security officer attempted to approach her to rescue her, but the woman struggled and jumped into the loading bay area at KLIA 2, he added.

A medical team provided emergency care to the woman and she was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for further treatment, Mr Ravi said. She was pronounced dead at 5.09pm .

Investigations showed that the woman was scheduled to fly back to China on May 2 , he said, adding that her death has been classified as a sudden death.

The incident is still under investigation.