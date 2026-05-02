Chinese national dies after falling from a height at KLIA Terminal 2; probe under way
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The Malaysian police said they are investigating the death of a Chinese national who fell from Level 3 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 on the afternoon of May 1.
The incident occurred at 2.20pm, said KLIA police chief M. Ravi in a statement on the same day.
Assistant Commissioner Ravi said that the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was seen sitting outside a balcony area crying and “screaming aggressively”, adding that security personnel and staff tried to calm her down.
A KLIA security officer attempted to approach her to rescue her, but the woman struggled and jumped into the loading bay area at KLIA 2, he added.
A medical team provided emergency care to the woman and she was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for further treatment, Mr Ravi said. She was pronounced dead at 5.09pm.
Investigations showed that the woman was scheduled to fly back to China on May 2, he said, adding that her death has been classified as a sudden death.
The incident is still under investigation.
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