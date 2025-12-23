Straitstimes.com header logo

Chinese envoy urges Thailand-Cambodia to resume ceasefire as soon as possible

Displaced people queue for food at a temporary shelter amid clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Buriram province, Thailand, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People displaced by war between Thailand and Cambodia queue for food at a temporary shelter in Buriram province, Thailand.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING – The top priority for Thailand and Cambodia is to agree to a ceasefire and resume dialogue to resolve their border disputes peacefully, a special Chinese envoy to the region has said.

For three weeks, Thailand and Cambodia have engaged in

daily exchanges of rockets and artillery

along their 817km border after a truce first brokered by Malaysia as ASEAN chair and US President Donald Trump collapsed.

China has since joined the top diplomats of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in urging both countries to exercise restraint and take steps to halt fighting.

China supports ASEAN’s mediation efforts and is willing to once again create conditions and provide a platform for dialogue and negotiations between the two sides, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on on Dec 23, citing its special envoy for Asian affairs Deng Xijun.

Mr Deng recently travelled to the two countries, meeting with their respective prime ministers and other senior government officials as part of China’s shuttle diplomacy.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to

hold a meeting on Dec 24

of defence officials aimed at resuming the ceasefire, a move welcomed by ASEAN.

China, which calls itself a “friend” and “close neighbour” to both Cambodia and Thailand, has been seeking to facilitate mediation. It says it has been promoting a resolution to the conflict “in its own way”, without referring to the Trump ceasefire deal.

Mr Trump claimed that the Thai-Cambodian conflict was one of the eight wars he stopped around the world, even as the fighting broke out again.

“In a region marked by complex historical sensitivities, few actors can claim to have the trust and willingness necessary to sustain mediation efforts as China, whose balanced and constructive approach provides a stable impetus for de-escalation of the tensions, as it did in helping broker reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year,” state-run China Daily wrote in an editorial on Monday. REUTERS

